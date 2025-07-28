Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 9,007.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,036 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of LiveRamp worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 8.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $32.81 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,281.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.41 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $578,457.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 79,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,328. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,980. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

