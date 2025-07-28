Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795,582 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 813.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 624.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 27,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $299,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 844,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,642.75. The trade was a 3.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $852.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

