Centuri (CTRI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect Centuri to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Centuri has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.41 million. Centuri had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Centuri to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Centuri stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,072.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. Centuri has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centuri stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:CTRI Free Report ) by 164.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,585 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Centuri worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Centuri from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centuri from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

