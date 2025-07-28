Centuri (CTRI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect Centuri to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Centuri has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.41 million. Centuri had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Centuri to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Centuri Stock Up 2.2%
Centuri stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,072.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. Centuri has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $24.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Centuri from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centuri from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRI
About Centuri
Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centuri
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.