Fanuc (FANUY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect Fanuc to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $195.74 billion for the quarter.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, analysts expect Fanuc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fanuc Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.63. Fanuc has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

