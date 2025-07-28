Alico (ALCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($10.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($10.62). Alico had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 284.75%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million.

Alico Price Performance

Shares of ALCO opened at $32.49 on Monday. Alico has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $34.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $248.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Alico’s payout ratio is -1.09%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

