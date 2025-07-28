Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

PVLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital began coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $8,574,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,359,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,154,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,847,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,916,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVLA opened at $38.62 on Monday. Palvella Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $427.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -0.11.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $2.66. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palvella Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

