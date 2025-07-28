EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on EZCORP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Get EZCORP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EZPW

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of EZCORP

In other EZCORP news, COO John Blair Jr. Powell sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $618,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 189,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,977.65. This represents a 18.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,010. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Stock Down 0.8%

EZCORP stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $306.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EZCORP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.