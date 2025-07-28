Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

NTDOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised Nintendo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Nintendo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Nintendo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $21.82 on Monday. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Nintendo had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.06 billion. Analysts predict that Nintendo will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at $8,323,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 2,029.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 262,837 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Nintendo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 1.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 56,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

