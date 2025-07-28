Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.90.

BLND has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 75,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $249,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,065,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,017,592.10. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 721,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,400.74. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,850 shares of company stock valued at $763,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth $51,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $940.49 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

