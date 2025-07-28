BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Baird R W lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Desjardins upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Dnca Finance grew its holdings in BRP by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

DOOO opened at $49.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -121.93 and a beta of 1.23. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. BRP had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 54.71%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1557 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -153.66%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

