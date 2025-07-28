Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.21) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JUP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 90 ($1.21) to GBX 110 ($1.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 120 ($1.61) in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 100 ($1.34).

Shares of LON:JUP opened at GBX 133.82 ($1.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 64.70 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.80 ($1.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £685.55 million, a P/E ratio of -77.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.97.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Jupiter Fund Management had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Equities analysts predict that Jupiter Fund Management will post 8.5093781 earnings per share for the current year.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

