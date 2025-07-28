Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Trading Down 20.1% – What’s Next?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.02 ($0.04). 517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 112,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.78 ($0.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) price target on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -384.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of £7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

