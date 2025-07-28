Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Financial Review

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Byline Bancorp pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parke Bancorp pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Byline Bancorp and Parke Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.28%. Given Byline Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 19.03% 11.19% 1.30% Parke Bancorp 22.44% 10.31% 1.46%

Volatility & Risk

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Parke Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $624.78 million 1.99 $120.76 million $2.70 9.99 Parke Bancorp $129.41 million 1.98 $27.51 million $2.57 8.42

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats Parke Bancorp on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits. The company also provides term loans, revolving lines of credit, and construction financing services; senior secured financing solutions to private equity backed lower middle market companies; small business administration and united states department of agriculture loans; and treasury management products and services. In addition, it offers financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users; syndication services; and investment, trust, and wealth management services that include fiduciary and executor services, financial planning solutions, investment advisory services, and private banking services for foundations and endowments, and high net worth individuals. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.