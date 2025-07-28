Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,250 ($16.80) to GBX 1,600 ($21.50) in a report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRBY

Burberry Group Trading Up 0.5%

BRBY opened at GBX 1,360.22 ($18.28) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 555.61 ($7.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,375 ($18.48). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,133.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 993.56.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported GBX (14.80) (($0.20)) earnings per share for the quarter. Burberry Group had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 9.10%. Analysts predict that Burberry Group will post 32.6294821 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kate Ferry purchased 3,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($14.78) per share, for a total transaction of £35,508 ($47,712.98). Also, insider Joshua Schulman purchased 29,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,069 ($14.36) per share, with a total value of £317,963.36 ($427,255.25). 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.