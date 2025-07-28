Head-To-Head Contrast: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) versus SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SentinelOne and Qualys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 10 17 3 2.77 Qualys 3 12 2 0 1.94

SentinelOne currently has a consensus price target of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 26.74%. Qualys has a consensus price target of $137.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.50%. Given SentinelOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than Qualys.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $821.46 million 7.92 -$288.44 million ($1.32) -14.82 Qualys $607.57 million 8.18 $173.68 million $4.89 27.98

This table compares SentinelOne and Qualys”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Qualys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of SentinelOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of SentinelOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Qualys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SentinelOne has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualys has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SentinelOne and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -49.36% -15.95% -10.89% Qualys 29.19% 38.05% 18.77%

Summary

Qualys beats SentinelOne on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. In addition, it offers endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, cloud and identity security, attack surface management, mobile endpoint security, xdr power tools, watchtower, and vigilance MDR. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security. The company's integrated suite of IT, security, and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys' Enterprise TruRisk Platform enables customers to identify and manage IT assets; collect and analyze IT security data; discover and prioritize vulnerabilities; quantify cyber risk exposure; recommend and implement remediation actions; and verify the implementation of such actions. It also provides asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications that enable clients to detect vulnerabilities, and measure and remediate cyber risk. The company offers its solutions to enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities through its sales teams, as well as through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, resellers, cloud providers, and consulting firms. Qualys, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

