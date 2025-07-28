Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.25% from the company’s current price.

dotdigital Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:DOTD opened at GBX 73.80 ($0.99) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.21. dotdigital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 59.20 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 100 ($1.34). The company has a market cap of £225.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.

