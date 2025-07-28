Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 327 ($4.39) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CBG. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.97) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.78) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 469.40 ($6.31).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Trading Down 1.7%

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 424.20 ($5.70) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £639.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 179.83 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 564 ($7.58). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.18.

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.