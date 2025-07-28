Contrasting Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) & Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Risk and Volatility

Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silverback Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Silverback Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -37.22% -30.91% Silverback Therapeutics N/A -29.62% -28.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$57.56 million ($3.11) -7.31 Silverback Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.48 million ($2.42) -7.38

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Silverback Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Silverback Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neoleukin Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silverback Therapeutics beats Neoleukin Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Silverback Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.