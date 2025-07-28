FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.66% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 446,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after buying an additional 326,194 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 11.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 124.8% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of FJAN stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $39.99 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

