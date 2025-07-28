Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 38.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $154.99 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.68 and a 1 year high of $191.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.28.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.