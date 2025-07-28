Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 547,624 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,388,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $153,738.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,148 shares in the company, valued at $757,061.84. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $65.96 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

