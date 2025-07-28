Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 26.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $98.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Sanmina Corporation has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $107.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sanmina

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.