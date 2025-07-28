Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 968,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $228,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $224.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.02. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

