Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,198 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $42.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.