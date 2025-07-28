Assetmark Inc. Has $6.53 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,782 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 611.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 92,283.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 9.0%

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $53.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.