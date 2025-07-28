Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 301,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,542,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.64% of Omnicell as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Omnicell by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $2,073,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,745,000 after buying an additional 154,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 10.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $28.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $55.74.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $269.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.18 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

