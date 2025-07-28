Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $179.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $180.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

