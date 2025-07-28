Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Nova worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Nova by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nova by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nova by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova in the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NVMI opened at $258.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.66. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $291.99.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. Nova had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $213.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVMI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

