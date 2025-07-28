MainStreet Bank (MNSB) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect MainStreet Bank to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. MainStreet Bank had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $19.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. On average, analysts expect MainStreet Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $21.16 on Monday. MainStreet Bank has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. MainStreet Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MainStreet Bank stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of MainStreet Bank worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

