SiBone (SIBN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter. SiBone has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. On average, analysts expect SiBone to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SiBone Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SIBN opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.20 million, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. SiBone has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SiBone in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SiBone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SiBone in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiBone

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 4,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $81,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,213.40. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 9,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $189,399.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 224,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,258.32. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,404. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiBone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiBone by 28.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 83,919 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SiBone during the 1st quarter worth $1,818,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of SiBone by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiBone during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SiBone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

