HighPeak Energy (HPK) to Release Earnings on Monday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $210.87 million for the quarter.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $257.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.33 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.79%. HighPeak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

HPK opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.04. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $17.01.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 79.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 186,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

