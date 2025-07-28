CVRx (CVRX) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share and revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter. CVRx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 97.49% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. On average, analysts expect CVRx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $217.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 13.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. CVRx has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $18.55.

In other CVRx news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 10,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $59,764.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,910,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,230.30. This represents a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 78,666 shares of company stock worth $411,031. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVRX shares. William Blair raised shares of CVRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of CVRx in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

