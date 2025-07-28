Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Eagle Point Credit had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $6.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $532.88 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is presently -420.00%.

ECC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.50 target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

