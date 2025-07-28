Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,024 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $92.89 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.97 and a one year high of $93.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.65.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

