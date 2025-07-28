Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 109,310.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 205,504 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 616.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $45.60 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Benchmark reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $324,683.15. Following the sale, the director owned 358,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,225.38. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomas J. Heyman sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $201,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,096.30. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

