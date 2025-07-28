Assetmark Inc. Has $7.41 Million Stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $193.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. M&T Bank Corporation has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.91.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $485,579.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,731.89. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total transaction of $252,181.96. Following the sale, the director owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,899.88. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,346 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

