Cetera Investment Advisers Has $28.06 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Aflac were worth $28,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 11.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Aflac Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $103.40 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

