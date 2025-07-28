Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 969,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,087 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.35% of FS KKR Capital worth $20,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $22.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 31.53%. FS KKR Capital’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.74%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

