Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,979,695,000 after purchasing an additional 414,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,964,000 after acquiring an additional 268,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,391,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $932,081,000 after purchasing an additional 648,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,463,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,293 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $103.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Galvan Research reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.22.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.