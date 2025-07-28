Assetmark Inc. Has $9.80 Million Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,048 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,722,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,999,000 after buying an additional 116,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,694,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,168,000 after acquiring an additional 103,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in W.R. Berkley by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,022,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,368,000 after acquiring an additional 900,071 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,787,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,156,000 after acquiring an additional 632,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,582,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen cut W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W.R. Berkley stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

