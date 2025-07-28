ThredUp (TDUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect ThredUp to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $73.08 million for the quarter. ThredUp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 77.03% and a negative net margin of 22.41%. On average, analysts expect ThredUp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp Price Performance

TDUP opened at $7.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.73. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on ThredUp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.50 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of ThredUp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDUP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ThredUp by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ThredUp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in ThredUp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ThredUp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.