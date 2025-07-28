Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VRT opened at $137.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average of $103.98. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRT. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Vertiv from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.76.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

