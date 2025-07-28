Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $111.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average of $97.54. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,399.74. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,446 shares of company stock worth $34,871,597 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

