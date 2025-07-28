Sunpointe LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Sunpointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.32 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.