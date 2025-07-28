Sunpointe LLC Sells 602 Shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:MID)

Sunpointe LLC decreased its holdings in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:MID – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sunpointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sunpointe LLC owned 5.74% of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MID. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Investors Inc grew its holdings in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF stock opened at $66.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.08. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $66.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30.

The American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF (MID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF to provide exposure to US growth stocks with positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

