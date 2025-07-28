Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $5.40 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.9% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.8% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,707 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.08 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4942 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

