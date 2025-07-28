Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGUS)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGUS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,001,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF stock opened at $75.51 on Monday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $75.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (VGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Short Treasury index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VGUS was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.