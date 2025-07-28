Sunpointe LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sunpointe LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Walmart by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $216,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 628,318 shares in the company, valued at $61,851,623.92. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,696 shares of company stock worth $12,222,245. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9%

WMT opened at $97.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

