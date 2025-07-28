Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,895 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPM stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.