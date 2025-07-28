Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 8,292 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Linde were worth $28,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Linde by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,834,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,003,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,598,551,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,214,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,857,741,000 after purchasing an additional 554,480 shares during the period. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,128,233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,062,085,000 after purchasing an additional 500,489 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $472.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.53 and a 200 day moving average of $456.52. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

